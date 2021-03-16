New London PD: School bus crashes into telephone pole on Lower Boulevard

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday afternoon on Lower Boulevard.

A school bus accident on Lower Boulevard between Crocker and Lester Streets took place Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:30 pm.

From a tweet by New London PD’s Chief Reichard, the bus crashed into a telephone pole.

Emergency personnel are on the scene. No word on injuries or how many occupants were in the bus.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is breaking news. Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com as more information becomes available.

