New London PD: School bus crashes into telephone pole on Lower Boulevard

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday afternoon on Lower Boulevard.
A school bus accident on Lower Boulevard between Crocker and Lester Streets took place Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:30 pm.
From a tweet by New London PD’s Chief Reichard, the bus crashed into a telephone pole.
Emergency personnel are on the scene. No word on injuries or how many occupants were in the bus.
