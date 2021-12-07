New London PD: Two teens arrested in connection to armed robbery of an elderly person

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) -Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery on Monday afternoon.

Police said around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Colman Street for the report of an armed robbery. A 62-year-old victim reported that he was robbed at gunpoint. He was found lying on the sidewalk in the area of Colman Street and Garfield Avenue.

Police determined that when the victim parked his car, he was approached by two juveniles who subsequently robbed him at gunpoint of his car keys. The victim attempted to stop the suspects from stealing the car by getting on the hood of the car.

The suspects ultimately fled the area with the victim’s car.

Officers were able to locate the car a short distance away and saw the two male suspects in the area. Both suspects engage police in a foot pursuit and were taken into custody.

Police recovered a BB gun during the investigation.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault of an elderly person, and several other charges. The 14-year-old was charged with first-degree accessory to robbery, third-degree accessory to larceny, tampering with evidence, and breach of peace.

Area schools were placed into lockdown during this incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact New London police at 860-447-5269.