New London PD: Woman arrested after striking pedestrian in crosswalk

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a woman who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk Thursday morning.

While headed to an unrelated call around 9 a.m., New London police officers saw a crash happen in the area of Bank Street and Colman Street. Police said a vehicle, operated by Zuniga Alvarado, 21, of New London, struck a 60-year-old woman who was walking across Colman Street in a marked crosswalk.

Police said officers provided immediate medical aid until New London Fire Department and a Yale-New Haven Hospital paramedic arrived. The pedestrian suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Following investigation, Alvarado was charged with failure to grant right of way to a pedestrian crossing roadway within a crosswalk and operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone to engage in a call, or while using a mobile electronic device (first offense).

A section of Bank Street between Ocean Avenue and Colman Street was closed for a short period of time Thursday morning but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact New London Police at (860) 447-5269.