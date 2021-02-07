New London plow drivers out clearing streets as snow builds during second winter storm in a week

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — City crews were prepared for a busy day Sunday. First, the de-icer was put down and then the plows were lowered to scrape away the snow sticking to New London’s 63 miles of road.

With southeastern Connecticut expected to get the bulk of the snowfall plow truck drivers throughout the region made sure they were ready.

“I guess right now I’m an essential worker or I will be in a few hours,” said plow truck diver James Charland with a laugh.

He drives his own plow truck.

“The last storm I was out two days and I was plowing for everybody,” said Charland who broke his plow during that storm.

This time he doesn’t expect any trouble and he doesn’t expect to make a bundle of money. He just wants to help people out.

“Sometimes I take their money, sometimes I don’t,” said Charland. “This isn’t… this isn’t one of my jobs it’s just extra money: pennies from heaven, I guess.”

“Love it. I like it,” said Dan and Judy Davis of New London. “I wish it was more snow. It’s pretty. It’s great on a day when you’re home.”

No driving and no having to scrape off their cars, just walking their dog Georgia after leaving their car in the municipal parking garage. The parking ban helps plows more easily clear downtown streets.

The city really has prepared for this storm. On Parade Plaza, there is no longer a 15-foot high huge pile of snow. The city removed it so when it clears the streets Sunday night it will have a place to put it with plenty of room.

That could come in handy for this storm and the others expected to come.

“Next weekend I think is looking like something so that will be fun,” said Judy Davis. “I mean as long as it’s done soon. I’m ready for spring.”

Many of those tasked with tackling these storms may feel the same way.