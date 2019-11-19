New London Police catch NY man who led foot chase, dived into pond to avoid arrest

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man led New London police in a foot pursuit and dived into a pond following police confrontation Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, undercover officers approached and attempted to speak to Miles Allen, 27, of New York, NY near the area of Chester Street and Jefferson Avenue.

They were there to speak with Allen with regard to reportedly conducting suspicious activity in the area.

When they identified themselves as police, Allen fled the scene and led the officers on a foot chase to Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Police say they then saw Allen jump into the nearby pond.

A regional dive team recovered several items police believe Allen discarded in the water, including narcotics.

Police and the regional dive team are still searching for any items Allen dropped in the pond that could be considered evidence.

Allen received multiple charges including Interfering with police, criminal trespass, and possession of Narcotics and Drug Paraphernalia.

This investigation is ongoing.

