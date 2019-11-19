Breaking News
State Democratic leaders propose tolls on trucks only
Live Now
Afternoon impeachment hearings

New London Police catch NY man who led foot chase, dived into pond to avoid arrest

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Miles Allen, 27, New York, NY (Photo: New London Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man led New London police in a foot pursuit and dived into a pond following police confrontation Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, undercover officers approached and attempted to speak to Miles Allen, 27, of New York, NY near the area of Chester Street and Jefferson Avenue.

They were there to speak with Allen with regard to reportedly conducting suspicious activity in the area.

When they identified themselves as police, Allen fled the scene and led the officers on a foot chase to Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Police say they then saw Allen jump into the nearby pond.

A regional dive team recovered several items police believe Allen discarded in the water, including narcotics.

Police and the regional dive team are still searching for any items Allen dropped in the pond that could be considered evidence.

Allen received multiple charges including Interfering with police, criminal trespass, and possession of Narcotics and Drug Paraphernalia.

This investigation is ongoing.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mystic Aquarium conducting research to help wild Beluga whale population

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic Aquarium conducting research to help wild Beluga whale population"

New London High School student accused of bringing marijuana, pellet gun to school

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New London High School student accused of bringing marijuana, pellet gun to school"

Family of man killed by drunk driver searches for person who keeps vandalizing his memorial

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of man killed by drunk driver searches for person who keeps vandalizing his memorial"

1 firefighter transported to hospital, 3 pets dead in 3rd alarm fire in Norwich

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1 firefighter transported to hospital, 3 pets dead in 3rd alarm fire in Norwich"

4 juveniles charged after planning to bring knives to school

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "4 juveniles charged after planning to bring knives to school"

Troopers, Eversource crews search Montville homes due to low pressure issue

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers, Eversource crews search Montville homes due to low pressure issue"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss