New London police chief reinstated after independent investigation

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London’s police chief has been reinstated to full duty after the completion of an investigation, the mayor’s office announced Thursday.

Mayor Michael Passero’s office reported the independent investigation into complaints and allegations against Chief Brian Wright while he was a Captain has been completed.

According to documents from the mayor’s office, the city’s outside legal investigator concluded Wright did not “sexually harass [redacted] as the term is defined under law,” and “there is no evidence at all to support the contention that Captain Wright ‘retaliated’ against [redacted] through his adverse findings in the [redacted] investigation.”

Back in October, Mayor Passero put Chief Wright on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation.