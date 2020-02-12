 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

New London police: Grandparents being targeted in new scam

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are warning the elderly that they are being targeted.

It’s called the “grandparents scam” and it’s going after seniors and their money. A caller tells them that one of their grandchildren or another family member is in trouble with the law and money is needed to retain an attorney.

Police say the suspects are even sending so-called “couriers” to victims’ houses to collect cash. Previous versions of the scam asked for money transfers or gift cards as payments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London police: Grandparents being targeted in new scam

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New London police: Grandparents being targeted in new scam"

State pier project to bring more jobs, offshore wind center to New London

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State pier project to bring more jobs, offshore wind center to New London"

Ledyard police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on pro-Trump signs near school

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ledyard police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on pro-Trump signs near school"

Stonington police stop wrong-way driver on Interstate 95

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stonington police stop wrong-way driver on Interstate 95"

RI teacher charged with sexually assaulting minor in Killingly

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "RI teacher charged with sexually assaulting minor in Killingly"

Operation Fresh Start provides suitcases and bags for children in foster care

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Fresh Start provides suitcases and bags for children in foster care"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss