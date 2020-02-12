New London police: Grandparents being targeted in new scam

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are warning the elderly that they are being targeted.

It’s called the “grandparents scam” and it’s going after seniors and their money. A caller tells them that one of their grandchildren or another family member is in trouble with the law and money is needed to retain an attorney.

Police say the suspects are even sending so-called “couriers” to victims’ houses to collect cash. Previous versions of the scam asked for money transfers or gift cards as payments.