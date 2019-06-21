New London Police investigate after woman found dead at homeless center

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a homeless shelter in New London on Friday morning.

Police say that at around 7:14 a.m., officers and fire crews responded to the Homeless Hospitality Center, at 730 State Pier Road, for the report of a deceased person located inside the facility.

Upon arrival, crews found 40-year-old Jeanine Zack, who was declared dead on scene.

The area was then secured and detectives responded to assist with the investigation.

According to police, no obvious signs of trauma or evidence suspicious in nature were apparent on scene. At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information concerning this incident is urged to contact New London Police at 860-447-5269.

