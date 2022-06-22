NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a carjacking that happened in New London on Tuesday.

Around 9:45 a.m., New London police officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Channing and Vauxhall streets.

Upon arrival, officers were able to determine an occupied vehicle was taken by force. Police said no weapon was utilized during the incident and the female victim was not injured.

According to police, the suspect was described as a white man who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and ungroomed facial hair.

New London officers and other law enforcement agencies were able to track and locate the vehicle in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Police said the vehicle was recovered and a person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department Detective Division at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system.