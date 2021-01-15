New London Police investigate hate crime incident against member of City Board of Education

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– New London Police are investigating a hate crime incident that involved a member of the City Board of Education.

Police say that on Wednesday, sometime between 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m., someone left a “vile and threatening notification” at the home of a City Board of Education member and New London resident.

Investigators are now looking for any video or digital evidence from Wednesday, Jan. 13 from the area of Vauxhall Street, near the intersection of Ledyard Street and Briggs Street, between 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. that shows an individual, or individuals, walking up to a residence and leaving an item or items. Or video of anyone engaging in suspicious activity in that area.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the police department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip or Tip411 (847411).

Below is a release from New London Mayor Passero, concerning the incident: