New London Police investigate hate crime incident against member of City Board of Education

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– New London Police are investigating a hate crime incident that involved a member of the City Board of Education.
Police say that on Wednesday, sometime between 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m., someone left a “vile and threatening notification” at the home of a City Board of Education member and New London resident.
Investigators are now looking for any video or digital evidence from Wednesday, Jan. 13 from the area of Vauxhall Street, near the intersection of Ledyard Street and Briggs Street, between 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. that shows an individual, or individuals, walking up to a residence and leaving an item or items. Or video of anyone engaging in suspicious activity in that area.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the police department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip or Tip411 (847411).
Below is a release from New London Mayor Passero, concerning the incident:
“It is with disappointment and indignation that we as a community must deal with the sad
reality of a recent racist and intimidation event on a leader within our community. The
actions in this matter are clearly disgraceful, intolerable and intended to terrorize and
dominate.
We certainly recognize that the City of New London has in its’ history confronted past
discriminatory encounters because of being such a diverse community of people living and
interacting, from different races, nationalities, religions, and sexual preferences.
Nevertheless, it is our diversity that has afforded a modern culture of progress in the
acceptance of our differences in the community. The disgraceful actions in this effort to
intimidate and harass the Board of Education President, Regina Mosely will fail to achieve
the intention of terrorization in this matter. We as a community have come together to
defiantly and aggressively embrace and support Regina in this moment of darkness in our
community.
I have reviewed this incident closely with city officials and I am confident in our exceptional
investigative personnel and resources in the New London Police Department that they will
identify anyone involved in this disgraceful act, they will be prosecuted and brought to
justice to the fullest extent of our laws.
City residents please know this does not reflect the values our city. We are certainly
fortunate to have leaders like Regina Mosely who have unselfishly stepped up toleadership
roles in our City and I am proud to serve with her. I admire and respect her sacrifice. We
must show Regina, that her City appreciates her and we will not tolerate this in our
community. We shall stand by her with unwavering resolve more than ever to drive this
kind of hate out of our City.”