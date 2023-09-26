NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are investigating a report of a man allegedly attempting to lure children into a van, according to authorities.

The New London Police Department said on Tuesday officers are searching for a white van with tinted windows and no registration or plates. Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with black hair and a black/greyish beard.

The police department is in contact with New London Public Schools regarding the reports.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or man involved is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269. Anonymous information can also be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

Police said, when reporting suspicious activity, it is most helpful to provide an accurate description with the following information:

Brief description of the activity

Date, time and location of the activity

Physical identifiers of anyone you noticed

Descriptions of vehicles observed

Information about where people involved in suspicious activities may have headed

Your name and contact information

New London police also shared tips to help keep your child safe: