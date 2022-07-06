NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in New London are investigating a shots fired incident that happened late Tuesday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., New London police responded to the area of Cliff and Wightman streets for the report of gun shots being fired.

According to police, officers later found items of evidence supporting the initial report with bullet holes into a vehicle.

Police also said multiple shell casings were found in the are.

Members of the Uniformed Services Division came to the scene to collect evidence, process the scene and canvass the area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system. Text NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.