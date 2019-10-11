New London police investigating possible shots fired overnight

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department answered a report of possible shots fired in the Bank Street area early Friday night.

According to the police, officers responded to 345 Bank Street at 12:12 a.m. Friday due to a disturbance in the area that could have been fired gunshots.

Police report that spent casings were located at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe this act was not random. The investigation remains active.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.