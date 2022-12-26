NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The New London Police Department (NLPD) announced on Monday the launch of a new program that will allow mobile 911 callers to video chat with the city’s emergency dispatch center.

The software called Prepared Live will allow the dispatch center to live stream and receive real-time multimedia as well as location data from 911 callers.

The New London Police Department said the program will significantly improve their ability to respond to emergencies effectively and efficiently in their community. “Prepared Live provides us a means to gather crucial information in a more efficient and quicker manner. In doing so, we’re able to provide a higher level of service in a critical situation.”

New London police said participation in a video call is entirely voluntary and consent of the caller is required.

If the caller does consent to a live stream, they will receive a link via text message from the dispatcher, enabling the caller to activate the live video upon clicking.

The video call function does not provide NLPD with access to the contents or settings of a caller’s phone.

The launch follows three months of preparation and training by the NLPD dispatchers. New London police created and adopted new policies to ensure that Prepared Live will be used effectively in various scenarios, officials said.

The service was initially designed by the Prepared company, which was in the process of creating an app to help improve school safety. During the app creation, the Prepared team discovered that valuable data is lost in existing 911 processes and set out to address the issue.

Since the program was developed in 2021, Prepared Live has helped protect over 2 million Americans nationwide.

To learn more about Prepared and Prepared Live, visit www.prepared911.com/.