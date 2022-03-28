NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

Police said on Saturday around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing victim at a home on Cutler Street. When officers arrived, they located a male victim who had been stabbed and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as Jose Matoselicier, in a car. Matoselicier was later located and taken into custody. He was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Police said this incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact New London police.