NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Some members of the New London Police Department spent Monday night watching football, rather than crime in an honorary night for officers and their K9s.

The New York Giants welcomed the Puppies Behind Bars program’s graduating class to be recognized at their home game on Monday night. New London Officer Christina Nocito and her K9 partner Traveler were among the graduating class that took the field.

Police officers and K9s were recognized at the New York Giants home game Monday night. Officer Nocito and her K9 Traveler are third in from the right. (SOURCE: New London Police Department)

During the commercial break between the first and second quarters of the game, Officer Nocito and Traveler were recognized for their service and hard work with this program.

The Puppies Behind Bars program has been training incarcerated people to raise service dogs for wounded war veterans and law enforcement officers for the last 26 years.

Plus, Officer Nocito wasn’t the only Connecticut officer honored at the game. University of Hartford public safety officer Michael Calderon and his K9 Teddy were also honored.

Officer Calderon and his K9 Teddy can be seen in the image above first in from the left.

Officer Nocito’s K9 Traveler (SOURCE: New London Police Department)

Officers also got to enjoy a win from the New York Giants after joining the field. New London police said Traveler is a big Giants fan.