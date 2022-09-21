Image of suspected CVS robber (Photo provided by New London police)

Image of suspected CVS robber (Photo provided by New London police)

Image of suspected CVS robber (Photo provided by New London police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. that evening, police said that a male suspect entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told the employee to give him all the money that was inside.

While the suspect didn’t display or threaten to use any weapons, police said it was insinuated through his actions that he had a weapon at the time of the robbery.

The suspect was able to steal $401 from the CVS register, then fled the scene on foot.

He is described by police as a “heavy set” black man in his 30s to 40s. He was seen wearing a black hoodie (with an MMA logo on the front), long blue jeans, tan boots (which resemble color tan boot gaiters, or the removable legs of tan pants), and a black face mask.

Police stated that if you can ID the suspect and/or have any information regarding this incident, contact New London Police Department’s Detectives at 860-447-1481.

Or, anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).