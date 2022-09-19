NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police area searching for a suspect after an officer was hit by a dirt bike on Friday, according to authorities.

At about 9:50 p.m. Friday, New London police were following up on reports of dirt bikes and ATVs that were driving erratically across the city when an officer who was on foot was hit in the 400 block of Colman Street, police announced Monday.

The officer was walking when a person on a dirt bike drove toward them and hit them, according to police. The driver fell off the dirt bike and then ran away.

The officer was taken to the hospital and then released.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver. Authorities released a picture of the suspect on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police’s traffic office at (860) 447-5280. Tips can also be given anonymously through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLDPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).