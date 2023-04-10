NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A gun went off when a man hit a woman in the head with the weapon on Monday morning in New London, according to police.

The attack happened at about 7 a.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and Adelaide Street, according to authorities. The woman was not shot.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police have not released information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 447-1481 ext. 0, or through the anonymous tip line by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.