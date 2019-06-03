New London police step up patrols after several girls approached by man in car

Police in New London are stepping up patrols near schools after reports of a man who tried to speak with young girls and then followed them in his car.

Police say three incidents have been reported over the past couple of weeks. All of them have happened near an elementary school or a middle school.

According to police, in each case, a man in a car tried to strike up conversation with the girls or invite them into his car, before eventually driving away.

None of the children were hurt.

