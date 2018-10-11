New London police warn of 'virtual kidnapping' scam

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in New London are warning residents of what they're calling a "kidnapping scam."

Officials explained that the caller tells the potential victim that a loved one has been kidnapped and will be harmed if the victim doesn't send money.

Authorities stated that the victims are usually chosen at random and that the caller may use a loved one's name to make the call sound more legitimate.

Police said residents who receive a call like should simply hang up the phone. If you do engage the caller, do not confirm your loved one's name and attempt to contact your loved one via text or social media.

If you do suspect a real kidnapping has happened, immediately call law enforcement.