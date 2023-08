NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The New London Police Department has welcomed a new wellness canine.

According to a Facebook post from the department, 17-month-old Traveler is a female Labrador and is partnered with Officer Christina Nocito.

New London police welcome new wellness canine (Photo Courtesy: New London Police Department)

Traveler is trained to provide comfort and care to members of the department and the community.

The department hopes that Traveler will be able to provide stress relief and emotional support to those who need it.