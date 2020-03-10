New London postpones St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Wives Pizza in New London looks forward to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade each year. It even has a corned beef pizza on the menu in celebration of the holiday.

But this year, residents will have to wait a bit longer because it has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

This year’s parade was set for Sunday, March 15.

Marchers were going to make their way down Bank and State streets, which are often lined with families, friends and folks who are Irish for the day.

“We get a lot of people who come after the parade to come sit down have a drink, have a pizza,” said Amy Sarcia, owner of Two Wives Pizza.

But this weekend the streets of downtown New London will be quiet. News 8 talked to Mayor Michael Passero shortly after he consulted with local health officials and considered recommendations from state leaders.

“Reluctantly, about an hour ago we decided to postpone the parade,” said Mayor Passero.

“I’m sad for the restaurants and businesses and the people that put so much effort into planning the parade but I believe in being really cautious,” said Sarcia. “I would rather see us be safe than sorry.”

Over the years the parade has grown quite a bit and that has meant big business for local stores and restaurants.

“It’s very crowded after the parade so that’s really where the risk is,” explained Mayor Passero.

A risk they are not willing to take while coronavirus concerns continue.

“We all may be god willing celebrating St. Patrick’s Day sometime this summer,” said the mayor.

So may many other Connecticut communities. The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade was also postponed.