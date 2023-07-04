NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New London is getting ready for the 44th Annual Sailfest festival this weekend.

The festival takes place at the New London Waterfront District on Saturday and Sunday. The event has live music, fireworks, amusement rides, visiting ships and more than 200 vendors.

Famous dishes at the event are lobster grilled cheeses, homemade waffle bites, craft beers.

Sailfest has non-stop live entertainment on two different stages throughout the weekend.

On Saturday night, the fireworks extravaganza kicks off at 9 p.m. on Fisherman’s Pier.

Family-friendly activities take place throughout the weekend. You can cruise around the Thames River from Waterfront Park, participate in the Sailfest 5K, or even learn how to hula hoop.

The full schedule and list of events for Sailfest can be found here.