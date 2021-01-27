New London prepares for bitter cold on the way for this weekend

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, the city has been preparing since September for what it would do if the temperatures dropped into the single digits or below, which is expected to happen on Friday.

The city has a good relationship with the social service agencies in New London, especially with the New London Homeless Hospitality Center, and they do have an emergency shelter which they can open if it is needed.

“Whenever the temperatures get down into those ranges with the wind chills that we’re talking about, it’s life threatening and we have to be able to respond to people’s crises quickly,” said Mayor Michael Passero, (D) New London.

On Wednesday afternoon, it is 35 degrees in New London and most likely is going to feel like a heatwave compare to how it is going to feel on Friday.

People are also concerned about the elderly with these frigid temperatures which are coming in just a couple of days. 

Police in Groton say if you know of someone living alone check on them, and if you can’t get in touch with them you can give police a call and they’ll do that as well.

