New London reaches high transmission rate of COVID spread; health leaders concerned for unvaccinated

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London County is now among three in the state that have reached a high transmission rate of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Health leaders in New London say they are now seeing very sick patients with the new delta variant.

Last week it was Hartford County and New Haven County, and Tuesday New London County also joined that ranking. According to the CDC, that means there were more than 100 cases, positive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

At Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, they say just a few weeks ago they reached a milestone. On June 15 and 16 they had zero COVID patents. Wednesday they have more than ten.

Dr. Cynthia Tucker, associate director of the Emergency Department at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital said, “I’d say the big difference currently is that this is truly a pandemic of the unvaccinated and we’re seeing younger, healthier patients who are very sick with this Delta variant mostly and so we’re very concerned about our unvaccinated population.”

We did ask the mayor about a possible mask mandate and he said because New London is so small land wise it really wouldn’t be that effective because people could just go to the next town over to go to a store or restaurant if they didn’t like the mandate.

He said a regional or statewide mandate would be more effective and the local health district and hospital seem to agree.