New London reacts to President Biden’s plan to help offshore wind industry

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– President Biden recently released a plan to help the offshore wind industry with faster federal approval, low interest loans, and funding for changes to U.S. ports.

It’s focused on New York and New Jersey but many are hoping it helps a Connecticut project as well.

Fishermen say they disturb marine life and others say they ruin their view but offshore wind farms are also seen as an effective way to harvest renewable energy.

President Joe Biden is now pushing to make it easier to get federal approval for offshore wind projects. He is also looking to provide low interest loans, as well as, funding for changes to U.S. ports.

“It’s exciting the Biden administration is pulling out all stops to try to get this to go,” said Mayor Michael Passero, (D) New London.

New London is hoping to become a hub for the offshore wind industry with a focal point being the State Pier to which the state plans to make $157 million in infrastructure upgrades.

The city’s partners Orsted and Eversource said in a joint statement….

“We’re proud to be building the first utility-scale offshore wind farms serving New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut, and we stand ready to support the bold path President Biden is charting for a nation fueled by affordable clean energy.”

“With the onset of the partnership between Orsted and Eversource, the revenues to the city of New London have increased tenfold from what they were,” said Mayor Passero.

“In the short term it creates a lot of jobs building these turbines, servicing the turbines, but in the long run it’s our contribution to climate change,” Sen. Chris Murphy.

The president’s plan would generate 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 3030. That’s enough to power 10 million American homes and cut millions in metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

With the State Pier project however others like the DRVN salt company and longshoremen say they were driven out by the Connecticut Port Authority.

“We would like to have seen it done differently but we’re moving forward now with the use of this pier,” said Mayor Passero.

With an green industry the mayor hopes will mean sustainable opportunities for decades to come.