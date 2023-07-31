NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London received a $17 million federal grant to improve the city’s mass transit system.

Lawmakers gathered in New London on Monday to discuss how the city is planning to use the grant.

Officials said the grant will go toward a high-speed ferry terminal, renovations for the Union Train Station and the expansion of the parking garage on Water Street.

City officials are also planning to build a new pedestrian bridge for the future Coast Guard Museum.

The funding for the projects was authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.