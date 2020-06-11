New London residents call for removal of Christopher Columbus statue

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Black Lives Matter movement made its way through the streets of New London this weekend. While it was mostly a peaceful protest, vandals did damage the statue of Christopher Columbus who landed in the Bahamas before coming to America.

“He enslaved the native populations there and he doesn’t represent what New London is,” said New London resident Tessa Rock, who started a petition seeking support to have the statue removed from her hometown which she loves because of its diversity.

The petition on change.org now has more than 6,500 signatures.

“Anywhere you go you can learn someone’s culture and it’s amazing,” said Rock.

A can of spray paint and a Black Lives Matter sign were left behind the Italian marble statue, which still has red paint covering its granite base.

“We did remove the paint two or three times and what we’re finding is that the more we do it, the more we risk damaging the artifact,” said Mayor Michael Passero.

When the statue was first given to the city by the Italian community in 1928, it did not have the same connotation as it does today. It was simply a gift from Italian immigrants to say thank you to New London for welcoming them.

The crowds surrounding the statue more than 90 years ago show celebration where today controversy surrounds the once iconic figure.

“Now that we know Christopher Columbus’s true self, what he truly did, we can’t still commemorate him,” said Rock.

“It’s a very valid debate and it’s actually interesting that we’ve never had that debate,” said Mayor Passero.

That debate is expected to be heard at the city council meeting Monday night. The council could vote on the issue then.

In the meantime, the mayor made an executive decision to remove it from the public space before more damage is done.

Rock would rather see a statue memorializing the African captives who led the revolt on the Amistad back in the 1839.

“We should have something positive,” said Rock.

The boat was brought to port in New London where it stayed until the captives won their freedom in court.