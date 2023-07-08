NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A favorite annual tradition is back in New London this weekend.

The 44th annual Sailfest is back Saturday and Sunday in the Whaling City’s waterfront district. It features continuous live entertainment on two stages.

Local food vendors are offering lobster grilled cheese, homemade waffle bites, craft beer and more.

You can also cruise around on the Thames River from Waterfront Park. It’s a hub for local small businesses to engage with the community.

“I had been doing some work with small business owners right here in New London and the eastern side of the state, and fostering economic development, and especially in this region and in this city,” said Wendy Vincent, owner of The Golden Owl bookstore in New London. “It’s one of those things where I said, ‘you know what, I want a stake in the game,’ and decided to open a business here in New London because I see its growth and I see its potential.”

New London’s firework are also scheduled to be part of Saturday’s events.