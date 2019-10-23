New London school board member pleaded ‘not guilty’ to using niece’s name for opening credit card accounts

(WTNH) — A board member of New London Public Schools is facing charges for using his niece’s identity to open multiple credit card accounts.

Waterford police arrested Jason Catala, 45, of New London on October 18.

According to The Day, Catala is accused of using his niece’s personal information to open at least 16 credit card accounts. Court documents show he accumulated around $8,000 of debt.

His niece reported it to the police on September 13, after a credit checking program she used said there were 16 cards in her name.

His niece told police Catala never had permission to open the accounts, The Day reports. Prior to Catala’s arrest, he and the victim’s father repeatedly asked her by phone and email to tell police Catala did have permission to use her information for the cards. She sent screenshots of those messages to the police, according to court documents.

Catala is seeking an eighth term on the school board, and told The Day Monday he won’t be withdrawing from the race.

He was charged with Illegal use of credit card and Identity Theft. The Day reports he pleaded ‘not guilty’, and will be back in court on November 12.