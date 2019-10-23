New London school board member runs for 8th term despite recent arrest

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In less than a week, voters will have their choice of seven candidates on the Democratic side for the Board of Education.

But Jason Catala will be the only one without an endorsement from his party.

“We voted unanimously to abstain that we would no longer… that we were going to withdraw our support for Jason Catala for the Board of Education,” said Marth Marx, Chair of the New London Democratic Town Committee.

The committee also recommends Catala withdraw his candidacy. This all comes after Catala was arrested for identity theft and illegal use of a credit card.

Police say he took out fourteen credit cards in his niece’s name and racked up bills totaling about $8,000.

Related: New London school board member pleaded ‘not guilty’ to using niece’s name for opening credit card accounts

“He admitted to the identity theft and he needs to take a few years off and heal,” said Marx.

“We have no intentions to step down from the board,” Catala told News 8 over the phone. “I have been… I’ve served seven terms and I’m looking forward to an eighth.”

If Catala would withdraw his candidacy it’s not too late to take him off of the ballot. But it would be an arduous task because the city would have to reprint about 8,000 ballots.

It is too late however to have someone put on the ballot in his place. That deadline was October 18th.

But Catala has no plans to step aside and says his campaign is in full swing.

“I really care about the citizens of New London and the children so I’m prepared to keep moving,” said Catala.

“The rest is up to the voters of New London. The Democratic Town Committee has done their job and the rest is up to them,” said Marx.

Voters will head to the polls November 5th exactly a week before Catala’s next court date.