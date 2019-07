Police have slapped a New London school employee at the center of a sex abuse investigation with new charges.

Corriche Gaskin was arrested Thursday on two counts each of Sexual Assault and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Gaskin is on leave from his job as Climate Specialist at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.

He is already facing charges; he was accused of recording a middle school student performing a sex act on him.

He will remain behind bars.

The investigation remains ongoing.