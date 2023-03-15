NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Four New London schools were temporarily placed into a lockout mode on Wednesday while police searched for the suspect in a nearby shooting.

The shooting happened at about 11:10 a.m. in the area of Hempstead and Franklin streets, according to authorities.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School, Jennings Elementary School, the Regional Multicultural Magnet School and the Interdistrict School for Arts and Communication were placed into a “secure” mode while police searched for the suspect. During a “secure building” protocol, students and staff continue classes as normal, but the school is locked so that people cannot enter or leave.

Officers also searched two court houses and the New London Senior Center. A K-9 was also used in the search.

Police have not publicly provided a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police.