NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Youth of all abilities and financial needs took to the water Thursday morning as part of New England Science and Sailings’ annual summer program.

“We would love every single student, every single youth here in New London to have experience on the water, and learn what it means to sail, but through sailing, then, learn those skills of self-reliance, persistence and confidence, and build those aspects of who they are as human beings, said Eric Isselhardt, the president of the New England Science and Sailing Foundation.

The students will learn about different parts of a boat, along with knots, rigging, steering and water safety.

The program has reached more than 8,600 students in nine years.