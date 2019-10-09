1  of  2
New London takes preemptive measures to avoid flooding

New London

by: Tina Detelj

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– With the heavy rains expected Thursday, there also could a possibility of flash flooding over on Bank Street in downtown New London.

This is the pump house for the water system here in New London. What the city recently did was perform a study and it figured out that the level of water, the amount of water in Shaws Cove directly affects the amount of water in the drainage pipes below Bank Street.

So what the city is going to do is try to preemptively pump out the pipes on Bank Street so that the water level is lower and that way if there are heavy rains it won’t necessarily lead to flash flooding.

The idea is that they would be pumping out the water to bring the level low enough that if the heavy rains come there will be enough room for it and it won’t back up back onto the street.

“You could pop the manholes and see what the tide levels were and they were essentially matching the tide out in the cover. So now we’re eliminating that factor,” said Joe Lanzafame, Public Utilities Director.

Under normal circumstances if the tide is high and the water does fill up in those pipes under Bank Street it really isn’t a problem.

