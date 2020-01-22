New London tattoo artists raise money for animals affected by Australian wildfires

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The tattoo artists at New London Ink are big animal lovers and they’re going to be showing that in a huge artistic way on Sunday.

They are holding a fundraiser which will raise money for those animals in Australia affected by the devastating fires.

The tattoo artists are all donating their time on Sunday to give the tattoos which will have an Australian theme. They’re $80 each and all of the proceeds go to wires.org.au to help out the animals.

#NewLondonInk is opening Sunday to raise money for the animals affected by the Australian wildfires. You can even get a tattoo removed and money will go to https://t.co/I072SL2fnk pic.twitter.com/QsEKX5U1qx — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) January 22, 2020

And you don’t even need to get a tattoo, you can also just come in and donate.

“Actually we’re all animal lovers. We love animals. It breaks our hearts to see what’s happening over there so we figured we wanted to do something to help out. This warms our heart this makes us feel really good,” said Flavia Arena, New London Ink.

#HotRodCafe and #FlavoursofLife, The #FairTrade Store will also be donating part of their proceeds Sunday to help the animals in Australia along with #NewLondon Ink pic.twitter.com/vddkcTKSl6 — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) January 22, 2020

The tattoo artists will be here giving tattoos from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and they’ve also gotten other folks involved, like the owner of Hot Rod’s Cafe and Flavours of Life which will also be giving some money to the cause from sales that day.