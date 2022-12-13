NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The clock is ticking for police departments across the state to gather enough toys for children in need.

Police and fire unions are still collecting toys for the holiday season, and are hoping that the community comes together.

“Sometimes, people don’t always ask for help, so that’s why it’s kind of up to us sometimes,” Christina Nocito with the New London Police Department said. “Just to go that extra step to recognize that a family or an individual might need help, and like I said, it could be outside of the toys.”

On Tuesday, they learned about five more families who were in need. A recent fire on Mantauk Avenue also added to the list.

“The mother was in the hospital at the time having another child,” said Joe Nott, a New London firefighter with Local 1522. “So, there was an infant, a 3-year-old and I believe a 2-year-old.”

Toys must be new and unwrapped. While there are plenty of toys for young children, the drive is trying to get more for those between the ages of 8 and 13.

“It’s nice to give the older kids a toy to open up on Christmas, rather than just a gift card,” Nott said.

Toys can be dropped off on Wednesday at Whaling City Ford in New London.

Police in Madison also need toys for early teens. Donations can be dropped off at the police department.