New London unique pier restaurant made of shipping containers opens for the season

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a new restaurant with a rather unique concept. It’s called City Dock Restaurant/Oyster Bar. It’s located along New London’s waterfront.

After 180 days or so, they’ll take it away and bring it back in the Spring.

“This I think what Frank’s envisionment of the perfect restaurant for him,” said City Dock’s General Manager Robert Minto. “And it just took three years for him to put together.”

“Frank” is the owner Frank Maratta, who also owns Sunset Ribs in Waterford and The Pavilion in Old Lyme.

Back in April, News 8’s Tina Detelj first introduced us to the City Dock while it was being assmbled on the custom pier in downtown New London.

Shipping containers make up the portable outdoor eatery. One building contains a kitchen and the other a bar with all of the seating outside.

They feature live entertainment, fresh seafood, and pier-side deep water docking for yachts.

“We’ve had the boats and we’ve also had a lot of people who really don’t know we’re here yet, hear the music hitting Bank Street,” Minto said. “And they’re kind of wandered down the street to their amazement and seen this situated out on the pier.”