New London water taxi service starting up for 2019 season

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:31 AM EDT

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - Some Connecticut leaders are welcoming the beginning of summer with the start of the water taxi service at Thames River Heritage Park in New London

The service has a new operator and new programs this year. The goal is to promote history and heritage sites on the Thames.

There will be a ribbon cutting Friday at noon at the water taxi landing behind Union Station at City Pier.

