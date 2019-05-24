New London water taxi service starting up for 2019 season
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - Some Connecticut leaders are welcoming the beginning of summer with the start of the water taxi service at Thames River Heritage Park in New London.
The service has a new operator and new programs this year. The goal is to promote history and heritage sites on the Thames.
There will be a ribbon cutting Friday at noon at the water taxi landing behind Union Station at City Pier.
