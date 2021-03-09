New London woman accused of killing son had asked state agency for help

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Connecticut child welfare officials say a New London woman charged with killing her 4-year-old son last weekend had recently contacted them to report that an unknown person may have harmed the boy.
Tiffany Farrauto was charged Sunday with murder. Police said she told officers she strangled her son. The Department of Children and Families said Monday evening that Farrauto recently contacted them and officials referred her to community resources.
Related: Candlelight vigil held in honor of 4-year-old allegedly slain at the hands of his mother in New London
The Day newspaper reports Farrauto’s mother, Cindy Steenson, said at a vigil Monday evening that she believed her daughter “snapped” and identified the boy as David Jasmin. Farrauto is detained on $2 million bail.
You can read DCF’s full statement on the family below:
Along with the entire New London community, the Department is greatly saddened by the loss of this young boy’s life. In particular, our hearts go out to the child’s family, friends and others whom he touched in his short time with them.
Our Agency had involvement with this family in 2017. At the time, the issues centered around allegations of substance use and supports needed to care for a newborn. The Department, along with community partners, provided assistance to the family while actively working with their extended networks of support.
Recently, we were contacted by the mother who expressed concerns that an unknown party may have maltreated her son. Upon review, we provided the mother with information on resources in the community.
Tragedies such as this again reinforce the importance of outreach to family members, friends, neighbors and colleagues when there are concerns about a caregiver’s ability to safely parent their child.
A wide array of supports are available to families which can be accessed by contacting school personnel, pediatricians, faith-based organizations or other programs by dialing 211 to reach the United Way or by visiting their website: https://www.211ct.org/Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes