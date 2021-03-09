New London woman accused of killing son had asked state agency for help

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Connecticut child welfare officials say a New London woman charged with killing her 4-year-old son last weekend had recently contacted them to report that an unknown person may have harmed the boy.

Tiffany Farrauto was charged Sunday with murder. Police said she told officers she strangled her son. The Department of Children and Families said Monday evening that Farrauto recently contacted them and officials referred her to community resources.

The Day newspaper reports Farrauto’s mother, Cindy Steenson, said at a vigil Monday evening that she believed her daughter “snapped” and identified the boy as David Jasmin. Farrauto is detained on $2 million bail.

You can read DCF’s full statement on the family below: