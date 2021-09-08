New London woman arrested in connection to fatal crash involving car, pedestrian in 2020

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash that happened in the area of Broad Street and Channing Street in 2020.

On Nov. 16, 2020, New London Emergency Services personnel were dispatched to the area of Broad Street and Channing Street for reports of a car vs. pedestrian crash.

Police said the adult male pedestrian was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival on scene by Emergency Services Personnel.

Following a long investigation, New London Police issued an arrest warrant for the vehicle operator, 34-year-old Tiesha Clark of New London. Clark was arrested Sept. 8, 2021, after she turned herself into New London Police Headquarters.

Clark was held on a $100,000 cash surety bond and presented in court on Sept. 8.

Clark was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating under suspension and traveling fast.

Anyone who has more information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted to the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip and the information to 847411.