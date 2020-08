NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London’s Board of Education is set to meet virtually today to discuss the city’s public school reopening plan.

The meeting will be held via ZOOM Webinars on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Public comments concerning the reopening plan will be read at the meeting as well. Those comments can be sent to Kristea Francolino prior to the meeting at francolinok@newlondon.org.

