New London’s Sailfest canceled; smaller events planned

New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Organizers for the annual Sailfest in New London announced earlier this week that the event will not be happening in 2021.

The decision was made with the safety of the community amid the ongoing pandemic in mind.

It was originally scheduled for July 2021.

However, Barbara J. Neff, Executive Director of the Downtown New London Associations and owner of Neff Productions, stated that there will be five smaller events put on by Sailfest organizers this summer. Details on those events will be announced at a later date.

For more details on upcoming events happening in New London, visit the Downtown New London Associations’ website.

