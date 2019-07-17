New London’s Senior Center will be city’s cooling center for this week’s high temps

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– With the temperatures rising this week, the city of New London is providing a cooling center and is reminding residents on how to keep cool.

The Senior Citizen Center at 120 Broad Street “Martin Center” will be the designated cooling center in New London, open and available during the day time business hours from 8:00 AM till close of business at 3:30 PM.

New London police and fire crews will also be looking out for those who are having difficulty with the heat this week.

The city reminds residents to stay “hydrated with water and fluids and to check on sick and elderly neighbors and relatives during such challenging weather conditions.”

