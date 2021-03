NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade still went on Sunday but as a car parade.

The parade kicked off at noon at Shaw Cove, and went about 10 miles through the city.

Parade officials in the Whaling City said the route allowed more people to be able to see the cars from their homes.

And, they encouraged the community to decorate their homes along the parade route.