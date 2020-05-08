New numbers show children tested positive for coronavirus in Southeastern CT

Breaking News
Police investigate after man shot in New Haven
New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, playgrounds remain off limits to kids. Of course that is disappointing to the children, but it is all meant to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In New London County, the Ledge Light Health District recently released numbers showing children as young as one, nine, and eleven have tested positive for COVID-19.

“But I think we are all reassured that children are, by far, in a way not in the line of fire of this illness. They are getting it and there are kids that are testing positive, but the number of kids that are coming down with significant illness that requires hospitalization or even ICU care is very very minimal if at all,” said Dr. Craig Mittleman, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Because many of the kids are also asymptomatic, meaning they don’t show any signs of the disease at all, having them no longer play with each other on playgrounds may help stop them from unwittingly spreading the disease to each other and unknowingly bringing it home to their families. where there may be people who are more vulnerable.

