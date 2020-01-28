New on-demand bus app in Stonington to deliver convenient curb-to-curb service

Breaking News
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus route in Stonington may have the lowest ridership for SEAT, but it is needed. The town and bus company are doing what they can to make it more efficient for residents in Stonington.

Instead of an actual bus route – which would go from the Pawcatuck section of town over to Mystic – the residents of Stonington will have an on-demand system where people can call for the bus – like the ride-sharing app Uber – and get curb-to-curb service.

“If you miss this bus now you’re not going to get a bus for another two hours in. I have to get on this bus just to get back to where I live.”

– Alvin Greene, Stonington

Some who ride the bus say in the winter time it is almost empty and they have to sit outside 15 or 20 minutes in the cold to wait for the bus. So they’re happy to have an on-demand service.

