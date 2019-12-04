New ordinance in New London requires alarms to be registered with police

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– During the last year, New London police have responded to 4,000 burglar alarms and more than 99 percent of them have been false. So they want to change that.

So starting this month, there’s a new ordinance on the books which requires anyone who has an alarm, whether it be a business, a school, or a residence, to register that alarm with police.



It doesn’t cost any money to register the alarm or renew it each year but if someone had a false alarm they could be fined. Usually it’s after three times that those fines kick in.

Police say whenever they respond to an alarm especially if it’s false that takes up resources that could be used elsewhere.

“It costs a lot of money. Each alarm, if you look at it, takes about two officers per alarm call, about a half an hour for each alarm call, so it adds up to in the course of two years more than the salary of one full-time police officer.”

A lot of people aren’t even aware of this new ordinance so now if police respond to a false alarm they’ll leave one of these cards which explains the new law and the possible fines.