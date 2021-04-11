New York couple arrested after 4-year-old boy left unsupervised outside adult store

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York couple has been arrested after police found a 4-year-old boy unattended in a car outside an adult store in North Stonington Saturday night.

Connecticut State Police were called to the parking lot of Amazing Intimate Essentials Adult Store on Norwich Westerly Road at about 8 p.m. for reports of a 4-year-old left alone in a car.

Upon arrival, Troopers found the boy as reported with no parents or guardians in sight.

Troopers went into the store and found the boy’s mother – a 25-year-old New York woman – along with her partner – a 28-year-old New York woman. Police learned the women had been inside the store for about 15 minutes.

The mother was charged with risk of injury to a minor and leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle. Her bail was set at $7,500.

The 28-year-old woman was charged with leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle. Her bail was set at $5,000.

The Department of Children and Families was notified of the arrests.